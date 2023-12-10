3 Atlanta Falcons to blame after critical Week 14 loss to Buccaneers
Nobody knows how to lose games in heartbreaking fashion quite like the Atlanta Falcons do.
By John Buhler
1. Younghoe Koo missed two critical field goals that would have won this
This was probably the worst part of the loss. The sure-footed placekicker Younghoe Koo missed a pair of 50-yarders that could have won the game for Atlanta outright. Koo had been on fire for the Falcons' special teams unit. Known for his accuracy, he just did not have it from distance on Sunday. He clipped the upright on his first miss and then hooked his second miss just to the left of another.
What this game illustrated from an unbiased perspective when it comes to the Falcons is they really only have one way to win games. It is with a ball-control offense, backed up by great defense and tremendous special teams. Atlanta is usually adept in the crucial third phase of the game, but Koo's frustrations were revealed in a game Falcons fans will be kicking themselves over for a good while.
With four very winnable games the rest of the way vs. Carolina and New Orleans in-divisions, as well as dates with the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears, we can only hope that Sunday's failures are not stuck in Koo's head. If the Falcons are going to win the NFC South or challenge for one of three NFC Wild Card spots, they are going to need to be able to count on their dependable kicker.
You hate this for Koo, but his offense did not put him in the easiest situations to attempt field goals.