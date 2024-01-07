3 Atlanta Falcons who won't be back in 2024 after missing the playoffs
Another year, another disappointment. Ladies and gentlemen, your delightful Atlanta Falcons...
By John Buhler
2. Jeff Okudah is probably going to be burnt toast somewhere else
After taking fliers on guys the two previous seasons out of financial necessity, the gamble the Falcons took on former Detroit Lions bust Jeff Okudah was more of the same in Atlanta. I will give Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot a ton of credit for hitting on guys like Cordarrelle Patterson and Lorenzo Carter in the bargain bin before. Okudah once again failed to live up to his draft pick.
I would attest that Fontenot hit on the bulk of his draft picks in three years on the job. You cannot tell me that Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson are not future Pro Bowlers in this league. Unfortunately, a few busted coverages in the secondary unraveled what was visually the best Falcons defense I have seen first-hand in about two decades. Okudah was not the guy to pair with A.J. Terrell.
I don't know what is to become of the coaching staff next season. It is entirely up to owner Arthur Blank, which is the absolute scary part. He wants to win so badly, but it is apparent that he does not know how. I would hope that Fontenot is retained, but it would shock me if Okudah is back on a new contract in Atlanta. Fontenot owed it to himself to take a flier on Okudah, but it just did not pan out.
The Falcons are actually only a few moves away from being great, which makes this so very painful.