3 Atlanta Falcons who won't be back in 2024 after missing the playoffs
Another year, another disappointment. Ladies and gentlemen, your delightful Atlanta Falcons...
By John Buhler
1. Arthur Smith should not be allowed to coach this team for another day
It is so unbelievably over. Arthur Smith has coached his last game with the Falcons. Three straight 7-10 seasons should end his Atlanta coaching career with a mediocre 21-30 mark. His tenure in Atlanta will be remembered for questionable quarterback moves, missing seemingly every challenge possible, being incredibly abrasive with the media and never having a winning streak of three games.
It will be up to owner Arthur Blank, but Smith needs to go. At this point in time, I don't trust Blank to make the right decision. Odds are, he will probable hire a likable guy with no NFL head-coaching experience who wants to learn on the job than one who actually knows how to win games in this league. It is madness, I tell you. Maybe he can hire someone like the first coach he fired: Dan Reeves?
Even if the Falcons are somewhat tied to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, why on god's green earth would he ever want to come here? The roster is low-key exceptional, but it is hard to see this franchise yielding a winner as long as Blank is calling the shots and he empowers Rich McKay in the front office. I feel so bad for general manger Terry Fontenot. He does not deserve this.
Atlanta should be one of the first teams to whack their underperforming head coach Black Monday.