3 Bengals who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The most important thing for the Cincinnati Bengals next year is getting a fully healthy Joe Burrow.
By John Buhler
2. Either Tyler Boyd or Tee Higgins could sign elsewhere in free agency
While I am sure the Bengals would love to bring back both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in free agency, one of them is going to command more than Cincinnati is going to offer on the open market. Yes, they could use the franchise tag on one of them, but I have a hard time seeing both of them returning to Cincinnati next season. The Bengals' brass will prioritize Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase over them.
In terms of roster construction, I would trust Duke Tobin to do a better job at evaluating the team's personnel than me. He could try to bring back both. While I would be in favor of that, it seems a tad unrealistic. Cincinnati needs to take advantage of a rare down year and revamp this thing. Running it back with everyone hardly ever works in professional sports, so we need to keep that logic in mind.
All things equal, I would venture to guess that Higgins will command more money on the open market over Boyd, strictly because of his pedigree coming out of Clemson. Then again, for the money, the Bengals might get more out of Higgins than they would for what they will likely have to pay Boyd, too. Regardless, it probably serves the Bengals to draft a new wide receiver than attempt to re-sign both.
While I doubt Cincinnati will let both of its star receivers walk, I would be shocked of both are back.