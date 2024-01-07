3 Bengals who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The most important thing for the Cincinnati Bengals next year is getting a fully healthy Joe Burrow.
By John Buhler
1. A.J. McCarron is not holding a clipboard with Joe Burrow fully healthy
It may have been nice to see A.J. McCarron back in a Bengals uniform, the one he is most closely associated with in his playing career, but Cincinnati will have Joe Burrow back as the starter and presumably Jake Browning as his top-tier backup. Browning could be dealt this offseason to a quarterback-desperate team in a trade, but that would require Cincinnati probably drafting a guy.
McCarron is firmly in his 30s and in the twilight of his playing career. He could be a boost in the quarterback room from a knowlege standpoint, but he is barely on a roster at this point in his playing career. While I think he has the potential to be a future coach at either the college or pro level, Cincinnati cannot afford to roster a guy who is not going to play should Burrow succumb to an injury.
Ultimately, I would venture to guess than Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor will come together and look for another up-and-comer from the college game in day three of the 2024 NFL Draft. Simply put, you need to find the next Browning before Browning finds another opportunity to start somewhere else. Basically, the roster spot that would suffice that purpose is not going to be occupied by McCarron.
The biggest reason why the Bengals failed to make the playoffs was sadly its quarterback room.