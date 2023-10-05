3 Best Sportsbook Promos: Claim $2,200 in Bonuses for ANY MLB, NFL or NCAAF Game!
Get up to $2,200 in sign-up bonuses at Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM
By Joe Summers
We've got an exciting next few days of sports with NFL Week 5, the MLB Playoffs and even college football action to keep us engaged.
Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM all have exceptional sign-up promos available that total $2,000 in no-sweat bets PLUS an instant $200 win!
See below how to claim these offers before they expire.
Caesars $1,000 No-Sweat Bet Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you another shot!
Just use that FANSIDED1000 promo code when you sign up, then deposit $10 or more and you're set.
No matter what you bet on, your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if things don't go your way.
Sign up for Caesars now and lock in a second chance if you lose your first bet!
PointsBet No-Sweat Bet Bonus Promo
Your first bet of up to $100 for each of the next 10 days will be covered by PointsBet and refunded in bonus bets if you lose! That means you've got up to $1,000 and TEN bonus bets available!
You don't need a promo code for this offer. Simply sign up with this link and deposit at least $10, then you can start betting.
Your first wager of up to $100 for each of the next 10 days will be returned as bonus bets if you don't win, though only your first bet each day counts for the promo! If you don't bet for a day, you'll lose that day's bonus.
This offer is only available to new users and won't last long - sign up for PointsBet today!
BetMGM $200 Instant Sign-Up Bonus
Last but not least, BetMGM is giving new users who bet $10 or more on any game an INSTANT $200 in bonus bets! That's +2000 odds!
This one doesn't require a promo code either. Sign up for BetMGM here, then deposit and bet $10 or more on any game.
After placing your wager, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely. It's that simple!
Lock in a guaranteed $200 bonus to enjoy the exciting weekend action ahead - sign up for BetMGM today and join the fun.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These sign-up offers are only available to new users in states with legal sports betting.