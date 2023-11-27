3 Bills to blame for devastating overtime loss to Eagles
The Buffalo Bills lost another narrow one because of a handful of missed opportunities.
2. Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass couldn't do anything about Eagles kicker Jake Elliott booting through an impressive 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left to send the game to overtime. But he could have prevented that kick from even being attempted if he had made his own kicks throughout the game.
Bass was called upon to kick four field goals. He missed two of them.
In the second quarter, his 34-yard effort was blocked by Eagles rookie Jalen Carter. Carter is a freak of nature, but a kick from that range being blocked is never a good reflection on the kicker. It would have been 13-7.
Then in the second half, Bass missed a 48-yard attempt wide right. That kick would have made the game 20-7.
Just three extra points would have forced the Eagles to have to try for a touchdown with time running out at the end of the game. They kicked the gametying field goal on fourth-and-17. You have to like the Bills odds of winning from that spot. But points were left on the board.