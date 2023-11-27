3 Bills to blame for devastating overtime loss to Eagles
The Buffalo Bills lost another narrow one because of a handful of missed opportunities.
1. Sean McDermmot
Sean McDermmott is dragging himself towards the hot seat with all those close losses.
On the one hand, his team isn't so far away from getting things on track and winning a bunch of games. On the other hand, there's a reason his teams keep blowing late leads.
In four of the Bills' six losses this season, they have given up game-tying or game-winning drives in the final two minutes. McDermott's late-game defense is failing. When he desperately needs a stop, he doesn't seem to have a way to find it.
If that wasn't bad enough, his late-game management against the Eagles left a whole lot to be desired.
With the Eagles driving for their game-tying field goal, McDermott wasted two timeouts instead of saving them for a late chance to prevent overtime. Then when the Bills got the ball back with 19 seconds on the clock, he opted to have Josh Allen kneel out the clock instead of going for the win.
That lack of aggression put Buffalo in the position to lose when the Eagles drove down the field in overtime to score a touchdown.