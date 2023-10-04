3 Blue Jays to blame for lifeless Game 1 loss to Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a lackluster defeat against the Minnesota Twins, failing to generate any runs to compensate for Kevin Gausman's errors.
Blue Jays to blame for Game 1 loss, No. 2: George Springer
George Springer was the only Blue Jays player to get five at-bats in Game 1, including the last at-bat of the contest, and he failed to do anything. As the lead-off hitter, he must be able to at least reach base. But he, instead, went hitless in five at-bats, which, as was the case with Belt, hindered the rest of the lineup.
Again, Guerrero Jr. and Bichette had a combined three hits during this game, and if Springer reached at least once, they might have been able to create more than one run.
Springer played a massive role in the lack of scoring by the Blue Jays. At the same time, though, the lineup itself was a problem and does not set Toronto up for the best chance at success.
Having Bo Bichette bat lead-off, with Springer hitting fifth and Matt Chapman hitting fourth would be a much more productive order for this club. This team has so much potential, but it has been getting wasted constantly, including last season when they got swept 2-0 in the AL Wild Card series by the Seattle Mariners.