3 Clemson Tigers who should be benched, blamed or fired after loss to NC State
No team has been a bigger disappointment in the Power Five this year than the Clemson Tigers.
By John Buhler
This Clemson program reflects Dabo Swinney's name, image and likeness
While benching Klubnik and potentially moving on from Riley could help improve Clemson in the short-term, it is abundantly clear that the game is passing Swinney by with every passing week. His reluctance to use the transfer portal to fill in gaps from recruitment is absolutely killing them. Not valuing NIL, or allowing commits to visit with other schools, shows us Clemson is so behind the times.
Because he is the most successful head coach in program history, Swinney is not going to be forced out, even though this is not going to get any better. Until I see something drastic change for them internally in terms of overall program structure, the Tigers are not catching Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles by their toes anytime soon. Clemson has regressed to Tommy Bowden levels now.
Let's just hope for sake of the fanbase and this program that Swinney will have the self-awareness to take a look in the mirror and decide that something has got to change. This may have been an 8-4 program under Bowden, but Swinney should have this as a 10-2 program in the 12-team playoff era. They can get back to that fairly quickly. That is a sustainable level, one that will result in CFP berths.
If you want to blame anybody for the NC State loss and Clemson's overall demise, look at Swinney.