3 Denver Broncos who could still follow Russell Wilson to Steelers
Russell Wilson agreed to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the legal tampering period, but these Broncos are still available to follow him.
By Mark Powell
2. Fabian Moreau is a veteran cornerback the Steelers are lacking
The Steelers acquired Donte Jackson in the Diontae Johnson trade on Tuesday night, so he projects to be their CB2 alongside Joey Porter Jr. However, Pittsburgh needs far more help than that in their secondary. With the Steelers presumably out on top-flight corners like L'Jarius Sneed, adding a player with starting experience like Fabian Moreau is well within their price range and ability.
Moreau started 10 games last year in Denver, and 11 the season before with the New York Giants. In 2021, he started all 16 games with the Atlanta Falcons. Suffice to say, Moreau moves around a lot, which means another short-term deal won't be all that surprising or insulting when offered to his camp. It's exactly what the Steelers need.
Pittsburgh cut Patrick Peterson just a few days ago and let Levi Wallace walk on the free-agent market. While there is said to be mutual interest in a return for both, signing a player from outside the organization also makes sense. Peterson was a step slow in 2023 and Wallace lost an edge by the end of the season. Moreau is fresh blood, and years younger than both at just 29.