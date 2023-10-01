3 Falcons to blame for tepid offense, loss vs. Jaguars in London
The Atlanta Falcons played well enough defensively to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in London. Unfortunately, the Dirty Birds offense came up painfully short in their Week 4 defeat.
By John Buhler
1. Even more so than the Lions defeat, this loss is on Desmond Ridder
While Desmond Ridder has still yet to lose a home start in his pro or college career dating back to his days playing for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati, Sunday was another rough day at the office for him away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ridder completed 19-of-31 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in defeat. He also lost a fumble late in the game that put this one so far out of reach.
I understand that he and the Falcons offense are going through growing pains in the early part of this season, but this has been the side of the ball that general manager Terry Fontenot has invested the most draft capital into. His three first-round picks from inside the war room were tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. All three men can play, but can Ridder?
Look. Ridder is a likable guy, but Dirty Bird Nation is losing faith in him pretty quickly. Not to say the offense will be markedly better with backup Taylor Heinicke running it, but the gap between the two quarterbacks is closing, and cannot be by much at this point. The next two games are critical for Ridder. They are at home vs. beatable teams in the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.
Ridder's lack of ball security could end up costing someone's job security over at Flowery Branch.