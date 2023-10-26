3 keys to success for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-2024 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have high hopes for the 2023 NBA season. Here are three keys to success for the team.
By Sam Penix
2. Evan Mobley takes the next step
Mobley made the All-Defensive first team last season and improved in almost every statistic in year two, but the 22-year-old is still just scratching the surface of his potential, and as a good basketball player once said, the ceiling is the roof. He has rare size, length, and movement ability for a big man, and has an outside game still waiting to be developed. He's an extremely effective player right now, but he could be so much more, and if he starts to take a big leap forward, the Cavs become so much more dangerous than they already are.
He debuted his ability to take over games a bit last season, scoring 31 points against the Denver Nuggets, and a career-high 38 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He's a good offensive player right now, but if he can just add a little bit more, it opens up a lot of possibilities, both for him and for the rest of the team. If he remains effectively the same guy he was last year, that's still a league-best versatile defender and a consistent 15 points per night, which is not bad at all.