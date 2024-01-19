3 moves Dallas Cowboys can make to overcome Mike McCarthy in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys need to make these three moves after deciding to retain head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season.
By Lior Lampert
1. Add another wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb
If anything was made clear from the season the Cowboys just had it is that CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receivers the NFL has to offer. His ability to create separation with his route running and turn the jets on to burn defenders after the catch has turned him into a one-man wrecking crew. However, the Cowboys could use another option alongside Lamb for when defenses try to phase him out of the game.
Brandin Cooks served as a reliable veteran option next to Lamb in his inaugural season with the Cowboys but it took him time to get comfortable and find his role within the offense. Entering his age-31 season, Cooks isn’t getting any younger and beginning to lose a step after recording six 1,000-yard campaigns in his first eight seasons in the NFL.
Not to mention, Dallas has a potential out from Cooks’ contract this offseason if they prefer to move on from him, meaning his spot alongside Lamb on the depth chart is far from a guarantee.
Unfortunately, Michael Gallup has failed to live up to the lofty expectations he set forth when he amassed 1,107 receiving yards in 2019 after tearing his ACL in 2021. The Cowboys gave Gallup a five-year, $62.5 million contract extension in 2022 and he has been unable to carve out a consistent role within the offense since.
The Cowboys would make Lamb’s life easier by bringing in another wide receiver to pair with him while helping franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and enhancing McCarthy’s job as a play-caller.