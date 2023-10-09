3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 5
These three NFL coaches couldn't have expected to be on the hot seat in 2023, but embarrassingly bad performances have turned up the heat.
We're already almost a third of the way through the 2023 NFL season, which means coaches can't really explain away losses with "Well it's early" for much longer.
The sample size is large enough to truly take stock of which teams just started slow and which teams actually have major issues to sort out. And since a lot of that rides on the head coach, there's enough information to say which coaches deserve to be under a microscope.
So which seats are heating up in the NFL after Week 5? Let's take a look.
3. Bill Belichick, Patriots
Who would have thought Bill Belichick would end up here? To be clear, the New England Patriots actually firing Belichick is unthinkable. But that doesn't mean he's free from the heat that has to be building up under his chair.
Belichick and the Patriots have missed the playoffs two of the last three seasons and haven't won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII with Tom Brady at the helm. The likelihood of this team making the playoffs is extremely low given the 1-4 start.
To be fair, New England has faced a tough slate. Most teams wouldn't make it through the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets, Cowboys and Saints with a winning record. Having said that, the record is one thing. The level of performance is the bigger issue.
The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 in their last two games. Sunday's loss to the Saints was the second shutout in Belichick's tenure. It was the second-worse loss in his New England career to only the week before against Dallas.
Things have deteriorated rapidly for Belichick and company on both sides of the ball. They're devoid of confidence.