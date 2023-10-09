3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 5
These three NFL coaches couldn't have expected to be on the hot seat in 2023, but embarrassingly bad performances have turned up the heat.
2. Mike Vrabel, Titans
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans are a season removed from a 12-5 season, so the warming of his seat isn't a dire situation yet. Still, the current trajectory of Tennessee under Vrabel is worth discussing.
This season, the Titans are 2-3. They're sitting in last place in the AFC South. The Jaguars look like they're on the rise. The Colts' prospects are growing with Jonathan Taylor locked into a new contract and Anthony Richardson looking promising. The Texans may have hit the jackpot with CJ Stroud.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is sticking with Ryan Tannehill, who has the second-worst QBR in the league this year, despite using a third-round pick on Malik Willis and a second-rounder on Will Levis in the last two drafts.
The Titans are an inconsistent squad. They struggle in the red zone. Their run defense is suspect. Vrabel is missing the mark in too many areas to feel comfortable right now.
As one Twitter user said, Vrabel may just be Jeff Fisher with good marketing.