3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 5
These three NFL coaches couldn't have expected to be on the hot seat in 2023, but embarrassingly bad performances have turned up the heat.
1. Brian Daboll, Giants
Brian Daboll is the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year. He shouldn't be on the hot seat. But where else could he be after a 1-4 start in 2023?
It's not just that the New York Giants have lost four games already. The losses themselves have been embarrassing. They're averaging a deficit of 23.5 points in their losses. Even if you take out the 40-point drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys to open the season, each of New York's losses has been by at least two touchdowns.
In Week 5, the Giants were 12.5-point underdogs to the Dolphins. Miami is having an outstanding season, but being a double-digit underdog in the NFL is far from the norm. It had as much to do with New York's deficiencies as Miami's strengths.
And Daboll's team was certainly deficient in that game. Up 14-0 early, the Dolphins essentially played with their food the rest of the way. A 102-yard pick-six made the 31-16 result look closer than it was.
Right now, Daboll is living on that playoff win over a Vikings team that we can all acknowledge was incredibly flawed.
Since starting last season 6-1, the Giants are 4-10-1 in their last 15 regular season games.