3 Ohio State Buckeyes who dominated Penn State in crucial win
Ohio State was able to beat Penn State, 20-12 due to an amazing defensive performance among other things.
The Ohio State Buckeyes beat Penn State, 20-12, despite a horrid Saturday in Columbus from both offenses. It was clear from early on that this would be a defensive battle, but it was the Buckeyes that wholly limited Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions attack to pick up the victory.
With this marquee Big Ten showdown against Penn State now in the rearview, Ohio State should have little resistance from their four conference opponents before going to Ann Arbor for The Game against Michigan, a matchup likely to decide the conference champion and, perhaps, a College Football Playoff berth.
However, let's look at the Ohio State stars who paved the way to this victory over Penn State in Week 8 first, because they deserve credit for throwing the biggest haymakers in a slugfest.
3. Cade Stover, TE
While the Ohio State tight end did not produce eye-popping stats for the game, Cade Stover was able to make key plays in this game, particularly in the second half. Stover ended up with four receptions for 70 yards in total, but it was a few key plays that land him in this list of three for the Buckeyes.
For most of the game, the OSU offense saw underwhelming play from quarterback Kyle McCord. Marvin Harrison Jr., as per usual, was a get-out-of-jail-free card for his QB. But while the all-world receiver who scored essentially the game-sealing touchdown, Stover set up a crucial field goal on the previous drive with a big 29-yard reception.
Harrison is the engine that drives the passing game, but Stover will be crucial in big moments for the Buckeyes to reach the heights their fan base expects them to this season.
2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR
If Stover was saving the day as Robin, then Marvin Harrison Jr. was undoubtedly Batman in this game. Harrison Jr. had a monster day, accruing 162 yards on 11 receptions. As mentioned, he also added the game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to his effort.
"Maserati Marv” was even able to impact the game when he didn't get his hands on the ball, drawing two crucial holding calls, one of which erased a Nittany Lions touchdown after McCord was strip-sacked and Penn State recovered before taking it to the house.
Yet again, the limitations of McCord at quarterback have not limited Harrison Jr. He's been the safety blanket and, without him, you have to wonder how this Ohio State offense would function.
1. J.T. Tuimoloau, DE (and the whole Ohio State defense)
Make no mistake, even with great efforts from Stover and Harrison Jr., Ohio State won this game with its defense. Much like against Notre Dame, Jim Knowles' unit was the deciding factor, including limiting Penn State to just six points before a garbage-time touchdown for the NittanY Lions.
J.T. Tuimoloau was at the heart of this. Yes, Drew Allar and Penn State struggled, but that was at least partially -- if not more -- due to Tuimoloau and the Buckeyes pass rush consistently pressuring the opposing quarterback. That was most evident on third downs as OSU held their opponents to just one third-down conversion in the win.
Ohio State's defense has proven its worth in the biggest moments this season so far, and Saturday's win against Penn State wasn't an exception in the slightest.