3 Ohio State Buckeyes to blame for upset scare against Rutgers
The Ohio State Buckeyes survived another week to stay undefeated but the latest upset bid by Rutgers highlighted more concerns for Ryan Day and company.
The newly-minted No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes flirted with the idea of giving up that top spot in the rankings as they let Rutgers take a lead into halftime.
In the end, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the ever-stout Buckeyes defense made sure the upset bid ended in a 35-16 victory for Ohio State.
A win is a win, but that doesn't mean there isn't blame to go around for the game being far more nervous than it should have been.
3. Kyle McCord
Kyle McCord came into the season needing to fill some pretty big shoes after the departure of CJ Stroud. Some early growing pains were to be expected. But the Buckeyes have now played nine games and McCord's shakiness is still a problem. For a team with national title aspirations, the quarterback looks too much like a weak link.
Coming off a two-interception outing against Wisconsin, McCord committed a costly interception late in the second quarter, setting up a Rutgers go-ahead field goal. He was 2-of-6 in the second quarter full stop, with just 19 passing yards.
The Buckeyes scored a touchdown on their second drive, but the remaining possessions in the first half were horrendous. Punt, punt, punt, failed fake punt, interception. That's not winning football. McCord isn't singularly responsible for those failed drives, but he certainly played his part.
McCord finished the game with three touchdowns through the air. He obviously figured something out in the second half (mainly, throw the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the endzone). Still, there's nothing inspiring about his play and his slow starts are putting the Buckeyes in tough spots.