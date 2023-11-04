3 Ohio State Buckeyes to blame for upset scare against Rutgers
The Ohio State Buckeyes survived another week to stay undefeated but the latest upset bid by Rutgers highlighted more concerns for Ryan Day and company.
2. Parker Fleming
Special teams have been a pain point for the Buckeyes for much of the season. So who's surprised they played a role in keeping Rutgers in the game?
Leading 7-3 in the second quarter, the Buckeyes attempted a fake punt at their own 30-yard line. Or they ran some sort of punt play that went terribly wrong. After the game, Ryan Day said the attempt was not an intentional fake.
"It was a. miscommunication and that can't happen," Day said.
Whatever it was, it was bad. Jesse Mirco was stopped short and Rutgers got a field goal out of it.
Special teams coordinator Parker Fleming rightly caught flack for the mishap on social media, but it goes beyond just that one moment. For all the mistakes on special teams, there's no game-changing element in a positive sense. The Buckeyes had no return game to speak of, which is par for the course this season.
An unimpactful special teams unit would be one thing but a special teams unit that's actively detrimental to winning isn't acceptable.