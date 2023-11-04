3 Ohio State Buckeyes to blame for upset scare against Rutgers
The Ohio State Buckeyes survived another week to stay undefeated but the latest upset bid by Rutgers highlighted more concerns for Ryan Day and company.
1. Ryan Day
Ohio State is the No. 1 team in the land but they aren't passing the eye test, mostly because they're starting so slowly that every opponent has a chance.
Ryan Day credited his team with finding ways to win. And he's right. That's an incredibly valuable skill to have. But needing to win like this every week is just setting the Buckeyes up to get burned.
The first half against Rutgers was horrific from a team perspective. We can point to Kyle McCord's bad interception or the deficiencies of Parker Fleming's special teams, but the halftime deficit was a team effort.
Receivers dropped passes that would have converted third downs. The offensive line let Rutgers set the tone in the trenches. The Ohio State defense gave up a 45-yard run on a fake Tush Push and 128 yards on the ground in the first half in total.
The slow starts are on Day, who needs to figure out what he needs to change to get his team ready to play well from the opening kickoff. One time is a fluke. A whole season of them is a feature.
They've gotten away with it this season but a slow start against Michigan will spell doom, if Michigan State or Minnesota don't burn the Buckeyes for it first.