3 Phil Nevin replacements for Angels to Hail Mary a Shohei Ohtani return
The Los Angeles Angels have decided not to retain Phil Nevin as their manager. Three potential candidates come to mind as possible fits for the next manager's role.
No. 1 Phil Nevin replacement for manager job: Ray Montgomery
Ray Montgomery seems likely to become the next manager for the Angels, as he is currently the best in-house option unless they decide to look outside of the organization.
Montgomery is a former MLB player who played professional baseball from 1990 all the way up to 2001 with many teams, including the Astros, with whom he debuted, as well as the Pirates and Mets. He was always a good contact-hitter with quite a bit of power, but he never got much of a shot in MLB and only played in 47 games.
After his playing days, he turned into a scout for the Milwaukee Brewers and was the one who scouted Rickie Weeks, whom the Brewers ended up drafting second overall and who went on to have a long career.
In 2009, Montgomery was offered a position by the San Diego Padres to become their next scouting director, but he declined it because he didn't want to relocate. The next year, in 2010, he became the Arizona Diamondbacks' scouting director and served for four years before returning to where it all started, joining the Brewers as their scouting director.
In later years, the Los Angeles Angels hired him as the director of player personnel, and the following year, he became the Angels' bench coach. When the manager gets ejected, the bench coach takes over, and it seems likely he could be next in line to become the manager.