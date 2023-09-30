3 problems Commanders need to fix after Week 3 disaster
The Commanders might be 2-1 but their lopsided loss to the Bills should be setting off warning bells for everyone inside Washington's locker room.
2. The Commanders must feed their wide receivers
It's no secret that getting the ball to wide receiver Terry McLaurin is a priority every week for the Commanders. That's why it's so concerning that he was only targeted six times last week against the Bills.
That might be understandable if either Jahon Dotson or Curtis Samuel had been able to pick up the slack. Samuel caught two balls for 54 yards but was only targeted on four occasions. Dotson posted the same number of targets and catches but was only able to produce 21 receiving yards.
Part of their depressed volume was a product of Howell's four turnovers. The offense still needs to experience a philosophy change to get the ball out to their playmaking wide receivers in space. That will be a challenge against Philadelphia's talented secondary but Washington can achieve this goal by being more creative with their playcalling.
The Commanders need to consider working more bubble screens and short crossing routes into their passing game to get their home-run hitting wideouts more chances to create explosive plays for their offense. Dumping the ball off to running backs and tight ends can help keep the chains moving, but Howell isn't precise enough to surgically pick apart the Eagles defense in that manner.
The more McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel touch the ball on Sunday the better the Commanders' chances of winning this NFC East contest become. If they get shut down again it's going to be another long day for the Washington offense.