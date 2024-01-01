3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
The start of January brings with it the full-time return of conference play and these three ranked teams have to be careful to avoid getting upset by a league foe over the next seven days.
No. 6 Kentucky (At Florida 1/6)
There have been fewer teams who have been quietly good this season than Kentucky, which has flown under the radar in comparison to some of the other blue bloods. Winning efficiently has made for smooth sailing early on for the Wildcats, who are 10-2 with a nifty win over North Carolina on their resume.
There have been a few strange hiccups for the Wildcats, however, including a home loss to UNC Wilmington and needing overtime to survive St. Joe's back in November. While Kentucky's offense is blisteringly efficient, racking up 91.1 points per game to rank fifth in the nation in scoring, their defense allows 73.4 a game, which is not great.
Saturday brings a huge rivalry game as the Wildcats hit the road to take on 10-3 Florida, which has enough firepower to win a shootout with Kentucky. The Gators are being paced by Iona transfer Walter Clayton Jr, who leads the team with 15.2 points per game and is shooting 45.7 percent from the floor.
Kentucky has been dominant of late in the rivalry, winning nine of the past ten meetings, but this is the most talented Florida team we've seen in a while. Look for the Gators to announce they are back with authority by beating Kentucky if the Wildcats are sloppy on Saturday.