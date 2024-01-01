3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
The start of January brings with it the full-time return of conference play and these three ranked teams have to be careful to avoid getting upset by a league foe over the next seven days.
No. 13 Colorado State (At Utah State 1/6)
The Mountain West doesn't get a ton of attention nationally due to the fact that most of its games tip off late for East Coast viewers and the league hasn't had a ton of success in March. San Diego State's run to the National Championship Game in 2023 has led to more respect for the Mountain West, whose top contender right now is 12-1 Colorado State.
That strong start has allowed the Rams to check in at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll and they have demonstrated their competitive mettle with wins by 21 over then-No. 8 ranked Creighton and five over in-state rival Colorado. Senior guard Isaiah Stevens leads an explosive offense that averages almost 85 points per game, but the Rams have a tough road game on tap on Saturday against Utah State.
The Aggies are also off to a fast start, racking up a 12-1 record that includes a solid win over San Francisco, one of the top teams in the WCC. Offense is also a strength for Utah State, which averages 81.3 points per game, and has a star of its own in forward Great Osobor to go toe-to-toe with Stevens.
Going on the road in the Mountain West is never easy due to various teams have to deal with altitude issues and that will certainly be the case for the Rams, who may survive due to their own experiences playing well above sea level. The Aggies also know that a win over the Rams is a good exclamation point for their NCAA Tournament resume so they will look to give Colorado State everything they have in a tight game, making the upset potential here very high.