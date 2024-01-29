3 Ravens to blame for AFC Championship Game loss
The season is over for the Baltimore Ravens after a mistake-filled loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Who is most to blame for the loss?
2) Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers
The Ravens went out and got Lamar Jackson a playmaker in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Boston College wideout Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick. The rookie has flashed star ability in catching 77 balls for 858 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season, and his speed and quickness have drawn comparisons to Tyreek Hill.
Flowers is going to have a long and productive career, but Sunday was not his best day. His stat line wasn't the problem: five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown are numbers anyone would be envious of on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Mental mistakes, though, cost the young wide receiver and his team a chance at playing in football's most prestigious game.
The problems began after the Ravens' biggest play of the day. Flowers beat L'Jarius Sneed for a 54-yard gain near the end of the third quarter but taunted the Chiefs' top cornerback to cost his team 15 yards. It looked like Flowers was going to make up for that bit of immaturity, though, as he caught a 14-yarder two plays later to get back to the 11-yard line.
It was a case of one step forward, two steps back for Flowers, and all his good work was soon undone. After catching yet another pass, this time on a drag route at the seven, Flowers used his speed to turn upfield and dive for the end zone, but Sneed was there to get his revenge, punching the ball out just before Flowers crossed the plane. The Chiefs recovered in the end zone to retain their 10-point lead, and the Ravens never got an opportunity that good again.
Flowers took his frustrations out on the sideline after the play, punching the bench and cutting his hand open, adding injury to insult.
To his credit, Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended his young star on the critical fumble, saying "We coach two hands on the football when you reach for the end zone. He had two hands on the football." Fair enough, but maybe that's why you don't taunt L'Jarius Sneed.
This move won't define Flowers' career, and the Ravens will more than likely have many more bites at the apple. Still, this one is going to hurt for a long time.