3 Ravens to blame for AFC Championship Game loss
The season is over for the Baltimore Ravens after a mistake-filled loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Who is most to blame for the loss?
3) Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
It feels a bit dirty to call Lamar out when we've already pinned blame on Todd Monken for a nonsensical game plan, but there's no getting around the fact that Lamar had chances to help his team and didn't come through in the game's biggest moments.
A first-half strip sack was more the fault of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but the sack Lamar took late in the third quarter knocked Baltimore out of field goal range, preventing Justin Tucker from having a chance to cut it to a one-possession game.
No mistake was as costly, though, as the ill-advised interception that Lamar threw with the game still in doubt midway through the fourth quarter. Again, the Ravens were already in field goal range, but on first down from the 25, he forced a throw into triple coverage to Isaiah Likely.
The stats will show that Lamar played alright, but there were a lot of empty yards in there after the Chiefs had already built a double-digit lead. Lamar ended the day with 272 yards through the air, 54 on the ground, and 13 on one of the coolest catches you'll ever see. In the first half, it was a different story, as he managed only 67 yards on 5-12 passing.
There were sailed passes, inaccurate short throws, and missed opportunities all day. The story of the game was big mistakes, though. The Ravens made them, the Chiefs didn't, and now Baltimore's season is at an end.