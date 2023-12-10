3 Red Sox who won't be back despite surviving the MLB Winter Meetings
The Boston Red Sox will look to shake up their roster coming off a poor 2023 season, and that includes parting with these three players.
2) Bobby Dalbec
Bobby Dalbec was at one point a top prospect in the Red Sox system but he just has not panned out at all. He showed signs of being a solid regular after hitting 25 home runs in 2021, but he has struggled in each of the last two seasons when given a chance at the big league level. He's swung a great bat in the minors, but it hasn't translated. He had just 10 hits in 49 MLB at-bats this past season, striking out a whopping 28 times.
While Dalbec has dabbled at plenty of spots in recent seasons, he's primarily a corner infielder. Boston is set at their corner infield spots for at least the next half-decade with Rafael Devers and Triston Casas manning third and first respectively. Dalbec has seen time in the middle infield, but it's hard to see him ever manning an everyday role in either position alongside Trevor Story.
For now, it really feels like Dalbec's time to prove himself has run out. Boston has nowhere to play him regularly, and assuming they upgrade at second base, he likely wouldn't even have an Opening Day roster spot.
Boston would not get much in return for Dalbec, but a player who was once a top prospect with four years of team control and who also happened to hit 25 home runs just two seasons ago will certainly be of interest to other teams. He's not a fit in Beantown, and the Red Sox should cut bait sooner than later.