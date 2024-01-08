3 Seahawks who won’t be back for 2024 season after missing playoffs
The Seattle Seahawks offseason starts on Monday, and Seahawks general manager John Schneider has some tough decisions to make.
By Mark Powell
The Seattle Seahawks fell just short of postseason contention despite defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Seattle needed some help to make the playoffs, most notably a loss by the Green Bay Packers would have done the trick. Instead, Green Bay and Jordan Love defeated the Chicago Bears with relative ease, unlike his predecessor Aaron Rodgers back in 202-23 against the Lions.
The Seahawks offseason can be considered the calm before the storm. Both Geno Smith and Pete Carroll's deals are nearing their conclusions, but Seattle won't face questions on either player or coach until 2025.
Leonard Williams is arguably the Seahawks biggest free agent this offseason. Seattle acquired Williams at the trade deadline, and he made NFL history by playing in all 18 games thanks to a scheduling conflict which cost Williams his bye week. While Williams is expensive, expect the Seahawks to do their best and hold on to the star defensive end.
Unfortunately, not every player in Seattle is there to stay.
3. Don't expect Drew Lock to return next season for the Seahawks
Drew Lock's signature moment in 2023 came in leading the Seahawks to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle snapped its four-game losing streak at the time. Despite being down its starting quarterback in Geno Smith, Lock was able to step right in and make an impact.
"I thought he did a great job, right from the beginning," Carroll said. "The opening drive was beautiful. That's a really good sign for Drew that it wasn't too big for him in any way. He wasn't too nervous. He wasn't jittery at all. He came right down the field and threw a great ball to DK to get us in the end zone. And throughout, his calm on the sidelines, his ability to communicate about what was going on and how to adjust and the things that were coming up in the next sequence and the next series, he was on it. He was a real pro about it. So he did a really good job."
Unfortunately for Seattle, Lock may now be looking for an upgrade. If Lock can enter training camp with another team and perhaps find himself in the mix for the starting job, that is more than the Seahawks can offer barring they don't move on from Smith.
Lock likely is not a starting-caliber quarterback, but he played with the swagger and confidence of one at times this season. That may be enough to fool some teams into taking a chance on the Missouri product.