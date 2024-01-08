3 Seahawks who won’t be back for 2024 season after missing playoffs
The Seattle Seahawks offseason starts on Monday, and Seahawks general manager John Schneider has some tough decisions to make.
By Mark Powell
2. DeeJay Dallas is on the outs with the Seahawks
DeeJay Dallas, once a promising running back in the Seahawks system, was downgraded to third string this season. Dallas had his fair share of injuries during his Seattle tenure, and it may be time for him to move on as a free agent.
Dallas entered the season as a likely backup to Kenneth Walker III. However, when Walker went down, the Seahawks instead turned to rookie Zach Charbonnet, who performed well enough to earn the backup role moving forward. There is no real spot for Dallas on the roster, especially as a looming free agent. Dallas should hope to sign on with a RB-needy team, though his salary is not expected to be immense by any stretch of the imagination.
Such is the life of a veteran running back in the NFL these days. Unless your name is Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley, players like Dallas struggle to sign on with any NFL team early in the offseason, and often have to settle for training camp invites or practice squad spots. That's what Dallas is looking at heading into his age-26 season.