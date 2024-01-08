3 Seahawks who won’t be back for 2024 season after missing playoffs
The Seattle Seahawks offseason starts on Monday, and Seahawks general manager John Schneider has some tough decisions to make.
By Mark Powell
1. Bobby Wagner's long Seahawks tenure could come to a close
Bobby Wagner is one of the lone remaining players from the Seahawks Legion of Boom defense. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle, and has the personal accolades to back up one day having his number retired by the Seahawks franchise, if they so choose. Wagner has made nine Pro Bowls and is a six-time All-Pro at linebacker. While his ability has taken a bit of a hit with age, Wagner could sign on elsewhere or re-up in Seattle on a short-term deal if he wants. After what may have been his final game with the Seahawks, Wagner reflected on his career with one eye on the future.
“There’s a lot of emotions, but I try to be present because you never know what’s going to happen,” Wagner said, per the Seattle Times. “I don’t know what the future holds but that is out of my control. My control was coming back and being the best leader I can be, being the best teammate I can be.”
Wagner led the NFL in tackles despite being 33 years old, which is one heck of an accomplishment. His age will likely limit him to a short-term, high AAV contract next season wherever he plays. Wagner was honored by the accomplishment.
“It’s cool,” Wagner said. “I don’t know if I’ve fully processed that, but I just wanted to come back and prove that I can perform at a high level. All the numbers will take care of itself. There’s a lot of things I’m excited to work on in the offseason. I’m going to work on those things, and we’ll see where it takes me.”
Seattle must improve its roster, and depending on Wagner's price tag, moving on from the veteran makes sense. Losing a player of his magnitude is never easy.