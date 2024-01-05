3 SEC rivals who can poach Quinshon Judkins away from Ole Miss in the transfer portal
Quinshon Judkins leaving Ole Miss could be huge for any SEC rival team that ends up landing him.
By John Buhler
2. Auburn Tigers are poised to make some noise under Hugh Freeze
Besides the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football being a complete and unmitigated disaster, the biggest reason why the Tigers hired Hugh Freeze away from Liberty is that he has a proven track record of winning big in the SEC. Yes, his time at Ole Miss was marred by scandal, but Freeze seems to be laying a good foundation at Auburn already. They were not great, but they were competitive.
Assuming Auburn can land a big name at quarterback in the transfer portal, it might be enough to entice Judkins to flip allegiances and join this emerging SEC power. You have to remember that Auburn hired Freeze because he would, in time, instill fear into the Tigers' three biggest rivals in Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Auburn already pushed Alabama and Georgia to the brink last season.
I think in adding Judkins, the Tigers can compete at an even higher level with the upper crust of the SEC. Not to say the Tigers are going to Atlanta in what will probably be Judkins' final year in school, but a 10-2 record and a top-four finish in conference play could have Auburn on the cusp of making the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff as one of the last at-large seeds possibly getting in.
Auburn might be down for now, but do not expect for the Tigers to be down for long under Freeze.