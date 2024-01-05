3 SEC rivals who can poach Quinshon Judkins away from Ole Miss in the transfer portal
Quinshon Judkins leaving Ole Miss could be huge for any SEC rival team that ends up landing him.
By John Buhler
1. Alabama Crimson Tide can repeat as SEC Champions with this pickup
While it remains to be seen what Jase McClellan wants to do, Alabama adding Judkins in the portal would not even be the least bit fair. Although Judkins could have been a phenomenal pickup for the Georgia Bulldogs, they already added former Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne by way of the transfer portal earlier. Regardless, Alabama picking up Judkins makes them favorites to repeat.
As with Georgia and Texas, anything short of making the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field should not be tolerated for the Crimson Tide next season. The SEC is in all likelihood getting anywhere between three and five teams into the expanded postseason. A great way to ensure that Alabama will be at the very least an at-large team is to acquire the conference's best running back.
Just think about how hard it is going to stop the Alabama offense with Jalen Milroe under center and him having the ability to hand the ball off to Judkins. It will have even the most disciplined front-seven's heads spinning. In a way, this potential landing spot for Judkins makes Alabama strong and powerful, while simultaneously making Ole Miss weaker and a bit more powerless. It could happen.
Judkins to Alabama would have Alabama on something like a list of four teams who could win it all.