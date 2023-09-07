3 teams that should be all in on Mike Trout trade if he becomes available
If the Los Angeles Angels decide to trade future Hall of Famer Mike Trout, these teams should be the first in line to acquire him.
By Kevin Henry
The San Francisco Giants should be all in on a Mike Trout trade
If the Dodgers can't lure Trout away, perhaps it's another National League team in California that could make their dream of landing a superstar a reality.
It's been well-documented that the Giants have searched for a face for their franchise in recent offseasons, chasing Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa to no avail. If Trout were to become available, that chase could pivot toward locking in Trout as the centerpiece of their lineup moving forward.
While the Giants are in the chase for the NL Wild Card this season, center field has not been a strength. San Francisco currently is 28th among MLB's 30 teams in bWAR produced from the center field position, coming in at minus-0.9 bWAR heading into Thursday's action. Trout would obviously raise that production greatly.
If San Francisco was willing to shell out money for Judge and/or Correa, why wouldn't they do the same for Trout? The Giants also currently have the 14th-ranked farm system by MLB.com. While that may not be as high as some of the other potential contenders for Trout's services, it's enough to make sure the Giants can pick up the phone in confidence.