3 teams that should be all in on Mike Trout trade if he becomes available
If the Los Angeles Angels decide to trade future Hall of Famer Mike Trout, these teams should be the first in line to acquire him.
By Kevin Henry
The Philadelphia Phillies should be all in on a Mike Trout trade
I discussed some of the reasons a Trout trade to Philly would or would not happen in this article, but if Trout actually becomes available, Philadelphia fans would likely riot if they found out the hometown Phillies didn't go after Trout, a man who bleeds Eagles green and is a native of nearby New Jersey.
A lineup featuring Trout, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber would be a formidable one, and it's going to take something big to shake loose the grasp the Atlanta Braves have on the National League East. Knowing the Braves are going to be strong and the Los Angeles Dodgers are always going to be loaded to compete for the World Series, adding Trout to the Philadelphia lineup would alter the landscape of the National League.
After coming so close to winning it all last season and being in the postseason chase again this year, Philadelphia is proving it knows what it takes to win. Being near home (and his golf course project with Tiger Woods) and part of a team that has put together a winning formula would certainly be appealing to Trout, one would think. While moving across the country and across leagues might be an adjustment, being in Philadelphia would certainly ease that in a number of ways.
Fly Eagles Fly? If the Phillies land Trout in a trade, it's the city's baseball team that would be flying high and yet again in another great position for future success.