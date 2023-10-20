3 teams that should call to save Alvin Kamara from New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints' offense continues to struggle. Could Alvin Kamara be on the trade block?
2. Houston Texans
The Bucs rank dead last in rushing yards. The Houston Texans are right above them in the No. 31 spot, suffering from a similar combination of offensive line deficiency and poor RB talent. Second-year lead back Dameon Pierce is the workhorse, but he only averages 2.9 yards per carry. Veteran Devin Singletary has been notably better per carry (3.9 yards), but he's hardly No. 1 RB material.
At 3-3, the Texans are within striking distance of a wild card spot. New head coach DeMeco Ryans has the defense firing on all cylinders and rookie QB C.J. Stroud is that dude. It's extremely rare for such a young team to angle for the postseason, but Houston is in position to credibly do just that.
Kamara would immediately assume lead-back duties while offering his trademark versatility on offense. He caught 12 passes in the Saints' Thursday night loss; he's essentially another receiver for Stroud, in addition to the run game benefits. Young WRs Nico Collins and Tank Dell have established fast chemistry with Stroud. Kamara can add additional stress for defenses with his route-running.
This is, of course, a short-term investment for the Texans. Kamara is 28 years old, which feels ancient by modern RB standards. He's not a player for Stroud to grow into the future with, but he's an accomplished vet who can impart wisdom in a young locker room while considerably boosting the offense for at least this season.