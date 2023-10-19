3 Texas Rangers to blame for letting Astros back into the ALCS
The Texas Rangers have given the Houston Astros life. After losing Game 3 at home, Texas shouldn't feel all that confident heading into Game 4.
By Mark Powell
Marcus Semien needs to get his act together for the Rangers
Marcus Semien is hitting under the Mendoza line in this series, and he needs to be a better table setter if the Rangers are going to overcome the big bad that is the Houston Astros. Semien hits leadoff for Texas, and drew only a walk. Yet, the players behind him, such as Evan Carter and Josh Jung, all had extra-base hits. It leads one to wonder -- what would have happened if Semien was able to get on base?
Semien is one of the best infielders in baseball. He had a tremendous regular season. Yet, if the Rangers are going to win their first World Series ever, they will need the usual output from their stars, which includes Semien and Corey Seager. If Evan Carter can play like an AL MVP seemingly out of nowhere, then Texas is fair to assume Semien and Seager will play at the same level.
The Rangers have the pitching to win this series, despite a disappointing Game 3 defeat. But if they're going to take such a leap, Semien and Seager must show up.