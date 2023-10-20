3 things I heard after Houston Astros evened ALCS against Texas Rangers
Four games into the 2023 ALCS, no home team has won a game yet as the Houston Astros evened up the series against the arch-rival Texas Rangers.
By Kevin Henry
Houston Astros quote to know: Yordan Alvarez
"It's very interesting," Alvarez said through an interpreter. "The other day, we were joking around, saying, 'Alright, now we came here to play our home games.'"
If you're a Rangers fan, that is the last thing you want to hear coming out of the mouth of an Astros player. However, it's hard to argue against the comfort level that Alvarez and the rest of the Astros feel when they pull into the Metroplex.
With Wednesday's win, and going back to the regular season, the Astros have won seven straight games at Globe Life Field and eight of nine games in Arlington in 2023. And the Astros aren't just winning when they beat Texas in their home ballpark. They are doing it convincingly, outscoring the Rangers 74-32 inside Globe Life Field.
While Dubon is causing havoc for Texas pitchers, it's Alvarez that has been a complete nightmare for the Rangers in this series. Alvarez was 2-for-4 with three RBI on Wednesday, boosting his slash line to .419/.457/1.065 this postseason.
For Texas to have a chance to win Game 5, they have to make Houston uncomfortable in the batter's box in their own park, and that's something they haven't figured out how to do on a regular basis yet this season.