3 trades Colts should make to save season with Anthony Richardson out
A season-ending injury for Anthony Richardson pushes the Colts to rethink strategy. Discover three critical trades that could not only salvage this season but also shape the Colts' future.
By Simon Shortt
2. Trade for Joe Noteboom
Joe Noteboom was once touted as the heir to Andrew Whitworth — so much so that he was given a three-year, $40 million contract before he was a full-time starter. Since then, it has been up and down for the former third-round pick.
Noteboom was the Rams' starting left tackle to start the 2022 season. A rash of injuries hit the entire offensive line resulting in mixed performances for Noteboom. Then the young tackle hit his own injury misfortune with a torn Achilles and missed the final 11 games of the season.
Now Noteboom is in an awkward spot. He lost the left tackle job somewhere in the last calendar year to Alaric Jackson. The Rams tried a number of combinations in training camp and preseason this year and ultimately found their best five with Noteboom at right guard. The 28-year-old was playing well there before injury struck the group again. When Jackson missed the Week 4 game against the Colts, Noteboom moved back to left tackle for a game. He then sustained his own injury and has not played since. In that time, Kevin Dotson (who the Rams traded for after the preseason) has started at right guard and has been on a tear.
All that is to say that Joe Noteboom could find himself without a home in LA and be available. The Colts have started finding a groove again along the offensive line thanks to players being healthy. But right guard Will Fries is still questionable long-term despite an improvement from last year. Still, we know this group has trouble staying healthy — especially their best players. Noteboom would provide some depth this season, but also some potential for a higher ceiling next year.
With experience on the left and right sides and both inside at guard and outside at tackle, there are a number of possibilities for 2024 if the Colts were to add Noteboom. Most likely he'd find a home on the right side either at guard overtaking Fries, or at tackle and kicking Braden Smith inside.
Either way, a Day 3 pick for a solid backup for this year but potentially more for the future, is an easy way to protect your franchise QB for the next few years.