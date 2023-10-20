3 trades Colts should make to save season with Anthony Richardson out
A season-ending injury for Anthony Richardson pushes the Colts to rethink strategy. Discover three critical trades that could not only salvage this season but also shape the Colts' future.
By Simon Shortt
1. Trade for Hunter Henry
The Colts' four tight ends on the roster have combined for 28 catches on the year. That would be tied for the second-most catches on the team with wide receiver Josh Downs. A tight end is a quarterback's safety blanket. And while Kylen Granson seems to have a solid connection with Richardson, a trustworthy veteran would be a good pickup.
Enter Hunter Henry. He was a key part of good offenses for the first six years of his career. Since then, things in New England have fallen all the way off the rails. The 30-year-old tight end is in the last year of his contract and the Patriots could be sellers at the deadline. A potential late Day 3 pick swap could be all it takes to bring in the tight end who has had 50 or more catches three times in his career.
Henry's ability to play in-line as a blocker will appeal to this Shane Steichen-led coaching staff. Henry wouldn't have lasted these almost three seasons in New England if he wasn't an effective blocker. And as a receiver, Henry is one of the most productive we've had recently. Since 2020 Henry is one of 10 tight ends that have had at least 200 targets, 150 catches, and 100 first downs.
If Anthony Richardson walked back into training camp next summer with Davante Adams, Joe Noteboom, and Hunter Henry wearing blue and white he would quickly make up the development lost in 2023.