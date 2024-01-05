3 Yankees backup plans if Jordan Montgomery signs elsewhere
The New York Yankees are looking to strengthen their starting rotation and add another Cy Young winner. Find out which pitchers they could target this offseason.
By James Nolan
Trade for Corbin Burnes
The Milwaukee Brewers have been rumored to have Corbin Burnes on the trade block all offseason. The former Cy Young winner is one of the best starters in baseball, with a 2.86 ERA across his last four seasons.
The 30-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Brewers. According to The Athletic, many teams don't see Burnes re-signing with Milwaukee.
Burnes would be a great fit in New York, and if Cashman were to trade for him it could work out great for both sides. Everyone knows the big city is a great place for stars to elevate themselves to superstars.
The right-hander has always been durable. Burnes has struck out over 200 batters for three consecutive seasons. On top of that, the Brewers ace has also started in over 32 games in the past two seasons. In 2018 he had 30 starts, 32 in 2019, and 28 in 2021.
It would take a few prospects to trade to Milwaukee, but it would certainly be worth it for Burnes. If Cashman could pull off a contract extension after the deal, it would be even better.
The recent moves Cashman has made are leading fans to believe the Yankees are pursuing a championship run in 2024. Adding Burnes to the starting rotation would give them one of the best in the American League.