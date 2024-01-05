3 Yankees backup plans if Jordan Montgomery signs elsewhere
By James Nolan
Trade for Shane Bieber
With the free agent market being slim in terms of pitching, it might be best for the Yankees to pursue a trade for a top starter. Burnes is not the only former Cy Young winner who's getting floated around in trade rumors this offseason. Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber has one year remaining on his contract and could get moved for the right package.
The 28-year-old holds a career 3.27 ERA across six seasons, and still potentially has his best days ahead of him. Cashman could trade for Bieber, then pull off an extension to lock him up. As great as Cole is, they need another star in the rotation. The Guardians right-hander could be that star.
Cortes Jr. had a fantastic 2022 season, but injuries prevented him from following it up with another successful season. Rodon also fell flat on his face in his first season with the Yankees. Cashman shouldn't bank on those two helping Cole atop of the rotation.
Judge and Cole are both in the primes of their careers, and Soto is expected to test the open market following the 2024 season. Going all in on the upcoming season is the Yankees only choice. Bringing in Bieber would be just that.