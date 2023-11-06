4 Atlanta Falcons to blame for losing to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings at home
Only the Atlanta Falcons would find a way to lose a game at home to Joshua Dobbs less than a week after being traded over to the Minnesota Vikings. This football team is trying to kill me, man...
By John Buhler
3. Bijan Robinson's fumble was as bad as it gets in a winnable home game
This was the play that completely shifted the tone of the ballgame. The Falcons defense had forced Dobbs and the Vikings offense to punt on a three-and-out after Jonnu Smith's amazing 60-yard scamper to pay dirt. On the first play of the ensuing possession, rookie running back Bijan Robinson sprinted for 14 yards, only to fumble the rock, giving the Vikings an incredibly short field to work with.
Turnovers are part of the game, as Dobbs turned the ball over twice for the Vikings in less-than-advantageous spaces for the Minnesota offense. At the time of Robinson's fumble, Atlanta was up 21-13 and potentially looking to put the game out of reach, to some degree. Minnesota would score a touchdown on its ensuing possession, and then converted the two-point try to tie it all up at 21-21.
It was a sequence of plays and possessions that had the Falcons battling through quicksand in the latter parts of the third quarter and early fourth. They eventually righted the ship, but the Dirty Birds gave the Vikings offense 11 points off turnovers. Conversely, on both of Dobbs' turnovers for the Vikings, Atlanta could only muster a pair of field goals. Younghoe Koo remains such a revelation...
Robinson is a hard worker and a gifted player, but he is going to want to have that carry back, alright.