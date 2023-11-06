4 Atlanta Falcons to blame for losing to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings at home
Only the Atlanta Falcons would find a way to lose a game at home to Joshua Dobbs less than a week after being traded over to the Minnesota Vikings. This football team is trying to kill me, man...
By John Buhler
2. Penalties killed Arthur Smith's football team, so that does fall on him
Given his abrasive personality and how petty he can get with the media, I can understand people dumping on Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for Atlanta somehow losing this game. There have been plenty of games over the last three years that Smith has costed his team dearly. However, I do not think he is deserving of the most blame in this one. Maybe a few things here and there, but not all.
I didn't hate the offensive play-calling, nor did I think he really did a bad job with clock management. Yes, I would have preferred him to milk the clock a bit more on the Falcons' penultimate offensive possession, the one where Tyler Allgeier went Beast Mode all over the Minnesota run defense en route to pay dirt. If there is one thing that killed the Falcons Sunday, it would have to be the penalties.
That is really the one area where Minnesota had a decided advantage over Atlanta. The Falcons had eight penalties for 62 yards, while the Vikings only had one for four. In a game that was this tight and really could have gone either way, yellow laundry soiled the Falcons' chances at getting to 5-4 and sitting atop the NFC South standings. Instead, we have a head coach whose seat is getting toastier.
Smith will take the bulk of the blame for this loss, but there is one guy who will need to wear it more.