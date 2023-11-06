4 Atlanta Falcons to blame for losing to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings at home
Only the Atlanta Falcons would find a way to lose a game at home to Joshua Dobbs less than a week after being traded over to the Minnesota Vikings. This football team is trying to kill me, man...
By John Buhler
1. This was the most frustrating game of Ryan Nielsen's tenure as DC
I don't really know how to quantify this, but this game is on new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen more than anything. His unit has been what has carried the Falcons for the better part of the season, while Arthur Smith has tried to figure out what he has offensively with some inherent quarterback limitations. The Falcons have a pass rush now with four sacks on the day, one that forces turnovers.
Nielsen's defense forced an interception, a fumble and sacked Dobbs in the end zone for a safety. Yet, for some strange reason, I think his defense could have played so much better. The Falcons' pass defense looked out of sorts in the back-end at times, and massively struggled to keep contain on plays where Dobbs scrambled for his life for first downs. That is what he does. Everyone knows this!
Admittedly, I think the timing was bad for Atlanta. Cousins only tore his Achilles a week ago. Hall may have played a bunch at BYU, but he is only a rookie. Knocking him out of the game very early in the first quarter was not expected, but Nielsen's defensive staff did not prepare for Dobbs entering the game. Kevin O'Connell is a savvy offensive play-caller, but Nielsen's defense looked unprepared for it.
Had Hall played the whole game, it may have gone differently, but Dobbs was Arizona's starter, man?!