4 Pete Carroll replacements the Seahawks need on speed dial
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world by announcing they were moving on from Pete Carroll as head coach. Here are four candidates the Seahawks must call to replace him.
By Scott Rogust
When it comes to the NFL head coaching carousel, you never know what to expect. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans shocked the world when they fired head coach Mike Vrabel. Little did we all know that a bigger bombshell was about to drop on Wednesday.
Multiple reports revealed that the Seattle Seahawks were moving on from Pete Carroll as head coach. Team owner Jody Allen revealed in a statement that Carroll was transitioning into an advisor role with the team.
With that, the Seahawks were in need of a new head coach for the first time since 2009 when they fired Jim Mora. This could very well be one of the more ideal head coaching opportunities available. The team just missed out on a playoff spot this season, and the team has been built well through the draft. With that, the Seahawks should have no issues landing some of the top candidates available.
Here are four coaching candidates they need to call immediately to replace Carroll as head coach.
4. Frank Smith, Dolphins OC
For teams in need of a new head coach, they will look towards the top coordinators across the league. For those interested in an offensive-minded head coach, it's hard to look past Frank Smith of the Miami Dolphins.
Smith joined the Dolphins alongside head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022 as the offensive coordinator, and the team has thrived. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has progressed tremendously in these past two seasons. Yes, it certainly helps that the team traded for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and drafted Jaylen Waddle, but overall, the entire offense had been nearly impossible to stop in these past two years.
In 2022, Miami averaged 364.5 yards (sixth-most in NFL) and 23.4 points (11th-most in NFL) per game. The Dolphins didn't make it into the Top 5 of those categories, which can be credited due to injuries to Tagovailoa.
This season, with Tagovailoa at full health, the Dolphins averaged 401.3 yards (most in the NFL) and 29.2 points (second-most in the NFL) per game.
The Seahawks have the pieces to thrive on offense in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Quarterback Geno Smith has played well since taking over for Russell Wilson as the starter. Smith could help bring the offense to the level to compete with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.