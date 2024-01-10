4 Pete Carroll replacements the Seahawks need on speed dial
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world by announcing they were moving on from Pete Carroll as head coach. Here are four candidates the Seahawks must call to replace him.
By Scott Rogust
3. Ben Johnson, Lions OC
If the Seattle Seahawks want an offensive-driven head coach, perhaps the most popular name on the market this offseason is Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions.
Johnson had been with the Lions organization since the arrival of head coach Dan Campbell, as he worked under Matt Patricia as offensive quality control coach in 2019 and tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021. Upon Campbell's arrival, Johnson was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2021 before getting named the offensive coordinator in 2022.
In his first year as offensive coordinator, the Lions averaged 380.0 yards (fourth-most in the NFL) and 26.6 points (fifth-most in the NFL) per game. The success Detroit's offense had made Johnson a popular candidate to become a head coach. Johnson interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, but canceled a meeting with the Carolina Panthers after deciding he wanted to stay as Lions offensive coordinator for another year.
This season, the Lions offense averaged 394.8 yards (third-most in the NFL) and 27.1 points (fifth-most in the NFL).
The Seahawks need to build a team that can keep up with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on offense. Not to mention the Arizona Cardinals are on the rise. Bringing in Johnson could help with that.