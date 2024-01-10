4 Pete Carroll replacements the Seahawks need on speed dial
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world by announcing they were moving on from Pete Carroll as head coach. Here are four candidates the Seahawks must call to replace him.
By Scott Rogust
2. Mike Vrabel, Former Titans HC
One day before the Seattle Seahawks stunned the NFL world with their pivot away from Pete Carroll as head coach, the Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel.
At the end of the 2023 season, where the Titans finished 6-11, there was talk that Vrabel would be open to moving on from the team, and vice versa. Maybe there would be a trade, considering how popular Vrabel would be on the coaching market. Instead, the Titans opted to fire Vrabel altogether, thus making him a free agent.
Vrabel has had great success in his first stint as a head coach in the NFL. In his first season, the Titans held a 9-7 record but missed out on the playoffs. In 2019, the Titans earned a similar record, made the playoffs, and made a run all the way to the AFC Championship Game after defeating the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. After picking up a 12-5 record in the 2021 season, Vrabel won the Coach of the Year award.
In his six years as Titans head coach, Vrabel held a 54-45 record in the regular season and a 2-3 playoff record.
The Seahawks are a team built to win. So, it makes sense to bring in a coach that knows how to win. Yes, the Titans finished under .500 the past two seasons, but that can be credited to overhauling the roster, and losing wide receiver A.J. Brown. Vrabel will be a hot commodity on the coaching market this offseason. The Seahawks would be wise to call him.