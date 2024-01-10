4 Pete Carroll replacements the Seahawks need on speed dial
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world by announcing they were moving on from Pete Carroll as head coach. Here are four candidates the Seahawks must call to replace him.
By Scott Rogust
1. Dan Quinn, Cowboys DC
This is a no-brainer for the Seattle Seahawks. Who better to lead the team and bring them back to their former glory than the person who built the "Legion of Boom" defense? Of course, that's Dan Quinn, the current defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
Quinn had two stints with the Seahawks -- defensive line coach and assistant head coach from 2009 until 2010, and defensive coordinator from 2013 until 2014. Quinn's work with the defense resulted in the team winning Super Bowl 48 after defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8.
After a nearly six-year stint as Atlanta Falcons head coach that had mixed results, Quinn strengthened his case to get another head coaching opportunity by becoming the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys. Dallas improved drastically since Quinn took over, and he has received lots of interest after his first two years. But each offseason, Quinn decided to return.
Here is where the Cowboys defense ranked in terms of average yards and points allowed per game:
- 2021: 351.0 yards allowed (19th in NFL) and 21.1 points (seventh in NFL) allowed
- 2022: 330.2 yards allowed (12th in NFL) and 20.1 points (fifth in NFL) allowed
- 2023: 299.7 yards allowed (fifth in NFL) and 18.5 yards allowed (fifth in NFL)
Quinn has already been requested to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders for their head coaching vacancies.
But, heading back to Seattle could bring enough intrigue to Quinn to leave Dallas for his second head-coaching opportunity. In fact, Quinn is expected to be a leading candidate for the Seahawks' head coaching vacancy.
A reunion with Quinn just makes too much sense.