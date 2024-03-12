4 quarterbacks we can't believe found a new job before Justin Fields
It's hard to believe that these four quarterbacks all found themselves new jobs before Justin Fields who remains stuck with the Chicago Bears.
1. We can't believe Sam Darnold found a new job before Justin Fields
The Minnesota Vikings were a team that made a lot of sense for Justin Fields once Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons. The Vikings have two outstanding receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. They have one of the best tight ends in the league, T.J. Hockenson. They even just signed Aaron Jones, a really solid option in the backfield.
Despite rostering one of the best skill position groups in the NFL, the Vikings opted to not go with the player with the high ceiling in Justin Fields, instead turning to an unproven veteran in Sam Darnold on a one-year deal.
Darnold, famously selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent last season in San Francisco backing Brock Purdy up. He made ten appearances but started just one game, the final game of the season, and completed 60.9% of his throws overall on 46 attempts. His 21-35 record as a starter and 59.7% completion percentage in his career don't suggest great things are coming.
Perhaps a year learning from Kyle Shanahan and playing with ultra-talented skill position players will help Darnold have a career year but what exactly is his ceiling? We have six years of evidence that suggests he's simply not a starting-caliber QB. He has more upside than the Brissett's and Taylor's of the world, but nowhere near that of Fields. The Vikings could've acquired Fields, seen what he could do with legitimate weapons around him, and then regroup next offseason if it doesn't work out.